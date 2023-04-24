Hundreds of migrants reach Italian isle; 23 reported missing

ROME (AP) — Hundreds of migrants have arrived over a 24-hour period on a tiny Italian island. The Italian news agency ANSA said a fishing boat off Lampedusa aided a distressed migrant boat that contained 34 people and one body. Survivors reportedly told rescuers that some 20 fellow passengers were missing from the boat that had set out from Tunisia. In another reported rescue, 42 migrants were saved while three were believed missing. ANSA said 640 migrants reached Lampedusa on Sunday, while more than 200 stepped ashore from at least five boats on Monday. Rough seas last week had discouraged launchings of the smugglers’ boats from northern Africa.

