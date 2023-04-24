Hong Kong plans electoral overhaul for district councils

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader says the city is planning to overhaul its last major political representative body that is mostly comprised of popularly elected seats. The move ensures the municipal-level organization will be run by Beijing loyalists, quashing any future challenges. Chief Executive John Lee said at a press briefing Tuesday that the government will not allow the councils to become a platform for advocating Hong Kong independence or intervening in its administration. The local-level election took on symbolic importance after the city’s pro-democracy camp won a landslide victory in the last poll at the height of the anti-government protests in 2019. Hong Kong amended its electoral laws for its legislature in 2021, drastically reducing the public’s ability to vote.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.