Fulton County DA says she will announce charges in Trump-related 2020 election fraud case this summer

By Jason Morris and Devan Cole, CNN

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis plans to announce this summer whether she’ll bring charges against former President Donald Trump or his allies for their attempts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results, according to a letter obtained by CNN.

Willis told local law enforcement officials in a letter that she plans to make an announcement on possible charges between July 11 and September 1.

“I am providing this letter to bring to your attention the need for heightened security and preparedness in coming months due to this pending announcement,” Willis, a Democrat, wrote.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported the letter.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

