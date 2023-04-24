Fort Wayne cop in fatal crash had 4 previous on-duty crashes
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Fort Wayne police say an officer whose vehicle fatally injured a pedestrian in a crosswalk was disciplined for four previous crashes while on duty. The department said Monday that Sgt. Joshua Hartup was suspended for a car crash in 2007, and he received letters of reprimand for crashes in 2000, 2005 and 2019. Police spokesman Jeremy Webb said the department’s “hearts go out to the family, friends and colleagues” of Henry Najdeski, the man who was struck by Hartup’s unmarked vehicle while crossing a street just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Najdeski, a partner in a law firm, died Saturday.