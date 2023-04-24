Driver involved in fatal Apple store crash pleads not guilty

Prosecutors say the driver of an SUV that crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store, killing one man and injuring nearly two dozen other people, was going as fast as 60 miles per hour in the seconds before the crash and did not apply his brakes. Bradley Rein pleaded not guilty in Superior Court in Brockton to charges including second-degree murder and 22 counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the Nov. 21 crash just south of Boston. Kevin Bradley was doing construction work at the site when he was killed. Rein previously said his accelerator got stuck and he tried to apply the brakes.

