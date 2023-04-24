Don Lemon, longtime CNN host, out at cable news network

NEW YORK (AP) — Longtime CNN host Don Lemon is out at the cable news network a little over two months after apologizing to viewers for on-air comments about Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley. CNN announced Lemon’s departure Monday. The host said in a Twitter post that he was stunned by the move and said he was informed by his agent and did not have a direct conversation with CNN management about the move. Lemon had been with the cable news network for 17 years. CNN did not provide a public explanation for Lemon’s departure. In mid-February, Lemon drew widespread condemnation for saying the 51-year-old Haley was not “in her prime” and later said he regretted the comment.

