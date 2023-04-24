Defamation suit produced trove of Tucker Carlson messages

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit against Fox News didn’t go to trial, but still revealed plenty of what Fox personalities, including Tucker Carlson, had been saying about false 2020 election claims. The network’s top-rated host was let go Monday. His unexplained departure has turned a spotlight on what he said in depositions, emails and text messages among the thousands of pages Dominion released in the leadup to jury selection in the case. Carlson’s messages lambasted Fox’s news division and management, revealed how he felt about Donald Trump and demonstrated his skepticism of the election lies the network was airing repeatedly.

By The Associated Press

