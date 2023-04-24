Clinic says promise not to enforce abortion law not enough

DENVER (AP) — The owner of a Catholic clinic challenging Colorado’s new ban on unproven treatments to reverse medication abortions has testified that the state’s pledge not to enforce it for now was not enough to protect her staff and patients. During a hearing in federal court in Denver, Dede Chism, the co-founder and CEO Bella Health and Wellness, said that state lawmakers’ comments during debates about the law about wanting to come after faith-based clinics like hers made her fearful. A judge has temporarily blocked the state from enforcing the law against the clinic and is weighing whether to issue another order extending protections for the clinic.

