Australians and New Zealanders recall war dead on Anzac Day

Hundreds of thousands of Australians and New Zealanders have gathered at dawn services and veterans’ street marches across the two nations to commemorate their war dead on Anzac Day. Australia and New Zealand commemorate Anzac Day every April 25 — the date in 1915 when the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps landed on the beaches of Gallipoli, in northwest Turkey, in an ill-fated campaign that was the soldiers’ first combat of World War I. While veterans of the two world wars dominated Anzac Day services and marches for decades, their descendants and unrelated younger generations have taken their place, defying an expectation that the tradition might die with the veterans.

