Alabama and Mississippi mark Confederate Memorial Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama and Mississippi closed government offices on Monday for Confederate Memorial Day as efforts have stalled to abolish or rename Confederate holidays. Legislation has been introduced in the ongoing Alabama legislative session to remove, alter or rename Confederate-related holidays, but this effort has so far gained little traction. Several Southern states have ended or renamed Confederate holidays. Louisiana in 2022 removed Robert E. Lee Day and Confederate Memorial Day from the list of state holidays. Georgia in 2015 renamed Confederate Memorial Day to “State Holiday.” Arkansas in 2017 ended the practice of commemorating Lee and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on the same day.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.