‘People are suffering’: Food stamp woes worsen Alaska hunger

EAGLE RIVER, Alaska (AP) — Thousands of Alaskans who depend on government assistance have waited months for food stamp benefits, exacerbating a hunger crisis laid bare by the pandemic, inflation and the remnants of a typhoon. The backlog began last August and is especially concerning for residents in far-flung areas not connected by roads. Food is shipped in by barge or airplane and costs of basic goods are often exorbitant. Around 13% of the state’s roughly 735,000 residents received food stamp benefits in July, before the troubles began. The state is scrambling to fix its slow response and has provided $1.7 million to get emergency relief to the most isolated villages.

By MARK THIESSEN and BECKY BOHRER Associated Press

