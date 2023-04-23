Gymnastics star Simone Biles and NFL player Jonathan Owens are married



By Raja Razek, CNN

USA Gymnastics star and world champion Simone Biles and NFL player Jonathan Owens are married.

Both shared images on social media Saturday announcing their marriage, and Biles now includes “Owens” in her full name on Instagram and Twitter.

“I do,” Biles wrote on social media Saturday. “Officially Owens.”

“My person, forever,” Owens wrote in a post of his own.

The announcement comes just days after the couple posted a picture holding what appeared to be a Texas marriage license, with the caption, “Almost time to say ‘I do.'”

The seven-time Olympic medalist announced her engagement to Owens in February 2022, along with several photos of the proposal.

The two met online right before the pandemic hit.

Owens told Texas Monthly in 2021 that the Covid-19 shutdown created time for them to get to know each other better.

“It was one of the few times in her life where everything was just shut off and she couldn’t do anything,” he said. “So we used it to get to know each other—really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now I’m so thankful.”

