German soccer match abandoned after referee doused in beer

ZWICKAU, Germany (AP) — A third-tier soccer game in Germany has been abandoned after the referee was doused in beer by an angry fan at halftime. Relegation-threatened Zwickau’s match against visiting Rot-Weiss Essen did not continue for the second half because referee Nicolas Winter had a cup of beer thrown in his face by a fan apparently unhappy with his decision to send off a Zwickau player and award a penalty to Essen before halftime. The score at the break was 1-1.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.