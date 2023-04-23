Florida gov in Japan ahead of expected US presidential bid

TOKYO (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is in Japan to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other officials. It’s part of his four-nation trade mission seen as an attempt by the expected Republican presidential candidate to bolster his foreign policy credentials. DeSantis is considered the biggest challenger to former President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election. DeSantis is expected to announce his candidacy in early May. He is also scheduled to visit South Korea, Israel and the United Kingdom.

