Residents in South Florida condo building have until Tuesday to evacuate after building deemed unsafe



CNN, WPLG

By Rebekah Riess, Jamiel Lynch and Melissa Alonso, CNN

Residents of a South Florida condo building have been ordered to evacuate by Tuesday after the building was deemed unsafe during its 60-year building recertification.

During an inspection on April 14, a building engineer found the Majestic Isle condominium building in North Bay Village had sagging floors and termite damage and deemed it structurally unsafe.

A recent leak from a roof drain caused a partial ceiling collapse last week and residents from five units had already been evacuated, according to a release from the city.

The Majestic Isle building was built in 1960 and has 36 units with about 55 residents, the release said.

“It’s the first time we’ve ever had a situation like this in North Bay Village,” said Mayor Brent Latham. “Everyone is working very, very hard to respond and lend a helping hand in this crisis situation for some of our neighbors,” he said late Thursday.

Latham said he is working with Miami-Dade County officials and hotels to provide temporary housing for the residents.

Residents will be allowed back inside their units at a later date for a complete move-out, according to the release.

Officials are collecting donations through The Miami Foundation to help the displaced.

“We’re just doing everything we can for our residents. We do have a lot of families that are in difficult situations,” said Latham.

North Bay Village, located on land in Biscayne Bay between Miami and Miami Beach, is about four miles from Surfside.

Ninety-eight people died in 2021 when the Champlain Towers South condo building partially collapsed in the middle of the night in Surfside.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.