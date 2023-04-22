Campaign for Greek election begins with dissolved parliament

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The campaign for Greece’s May 21 national election has officially opened with the dissolution of the parliament that was elected in July 2019. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with President Katerina Sakellaropoulou to propose the dissolution on Saturday and she accepted it. Mitsotakis said that with less than three months before lawmakers’ four-year terms were due to end, next month’s voting does not count as an early election. In a televised address, the prime minister defended his government’s record and sought to make the case for stability going forward. However, his center-right New Democracy will be hard-pressed to continue leading Greece in another single-party government.

