A deeply divided Israel limps toward its 75th birthday

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel is turning 75 this week and has much to celebrate. But instead of feting its accomplishments as a regional military and economic powerhouse, the nation finds itself facing perhaps its greatest existential threat — not by foreign enemies but from divisions within. For over three months, tens of thousands of people have been taking to the streets against what they see as an assault by an ultranationalist, religious government threatening a national identity rooted in liberal traditions. The divisions have cast a shadow over the anniversary on Wednesday and the week’s celebrations, and raised questions about the country’s long-term future.

