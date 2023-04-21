Texas man gets 2nd life sentence for pregnant wife’s killing

HOUSTON (AP) — A former Houston-area high school football coach has been sentenced for a second time to life in prison in his pregnant wife’s killing more than 24 years ago. A jury in Houston on Friday sentenced David Mark Temple during a new resentencing trial. Temple was convicted in August 2019 for a second time for killing of his wife, Belinda. But that jury couldn’t decide on a sentence. The new resentencing trial began April 10. Prosecutors accused David Temple of fatally shooting his wife during a staged burglary at his suburban Houston home in January 1999. Authorities say he killed his wife because he was having an affair.

