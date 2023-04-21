Tennessee Legislature wraps up; gun reform reconvene likely

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers finished their annual legislative session without action on the governor’s gun reform plan, after a deadly school shooting in Nashville last month. But the push appeared to still have life, even as Republicans focused Friday on final touches on bills that range from limits on Nashville’s local powers to an expansion of school vouchers. House Speaker Cameron Sexton says it’s expected that the governor will call lawmakers into a gun-related special session. It’s unclear when, or what kind of changes would be considered. Republican lawmakers have not yet cast a vote on GOP Gov. Bill Lee’s proposal to keep firearms away from people who could harm themselves or others.

By JONATHAN MATTISE and TRAVIS LOLLER Associated Press

