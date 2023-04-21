On the brink: The scenario facing Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham

The champagne is on ice for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Soccer is the new love of the Hollywood celebrities and there’s a big day in store for the Welsh club they bought unexpectedly in 2021. Wrexham could seal promotion from the fifth tier of the English game on Saturday. It would mark the realization of the first part of their dream of ultimately getting Wrexham all the way up to the Premier League. The team has a four-point lead over Notts County in the National League and needs three points from its final two matches to guarantee promotion to League Two.

