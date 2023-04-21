Minn. Senate protects gender-affirming care, abortion rights

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Senate has waded into the culture wars. It has passed bills Friday to make Minnesota a refuge for youth seeking gender-affirming care, out-of-state abortion patients and providers seeking protection, and to ban so-called conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ youth. All three bills passed the Democratic-controlled House earlier this session. While Democrats hold just a one-seat majority in the Senate, bill sponsors were confident heading into the emotional debate. First up was the conversion therapy ban, which passed 36-27 with two Republicans voting “yes.” The abortion refuge bill passed 34-29 on a party-line vote, and the trans refuge bill was approved 34-30.

