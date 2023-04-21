It’s Met Gala time again — here’s what we know so far
By JOCELYN NOVECK
AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Yup, it’s that time of year again. The Met Gala returns May 1, as always the first Monday in May. The uniquely star-studded evening, a fundraiser for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, will be hosted by Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer and Dua Lipa, along with Vogue’s Anna Wintour running the whole shebang as usual. The theme of both the party and the long-running exhibit it launches: late designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 after a career in which he transformed Chanel but also stoked controversy with contentious remarks about everything from #MeToo to curvy bodies.