Feds get first guilty plea in Michigan marijuana board probe

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A businessman has pleaded guilty to bribing the head of a Michigan marijuana licensing board, the first conviction in a federal investigation into payoffs and other benefits. John Dalaly appeared in federal court in Grand Rapids on Friday, two weeks after his plea deal was announced by authorities. Dalaly says he provided at least $68,200 in cash and other benefits to Rick Johnson, including two private flights to Canada. Johnson was chairman of the marijuana board for two years until spring 2019. The board reviewed and approved applications to grow and sell marijuana for medical purposes. Years earlier, Johnson was a powerful Michigan lawmaker. He’s pleading guilty next week, along with two other men.

