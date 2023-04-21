Early morning fire engulfs high school in Pocatello, Idaho
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — An early morning fire engulfed much of a large high school in the southern Idaho city of Pocatello on Friday. The Pocatello School District canceled classes at Highland High School and fire crews worked to contain the flames and save what they could. The Pocatello Fire Department says the fire was reported just before 4 a.m., and when firefighters arrived they found flames showing above the building amid heavy snowfall. The school has roughly 1,500 students, making it one of the largest in Idaho.