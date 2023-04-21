Canada’s Trudeau hails VW plant as ‘generational’ investment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a massive Volkswagen electric battery plant being built in Ontario will create 3,000 jobs and represent a “generational investment” for Canada The German automaker last month announced plans for the plant in the town of St. Thomas, and Trudeau and other government ministers presented details at a news conference at the town’s railway museum. The plans have been criticized by opposition lawmakers following revelations that Canada would grant CDN$13 billion (US$9.6 billion) in subsidies to the automaker over 10 years. Trudeau defended the plans by saying they will create “good careers for years to come”

