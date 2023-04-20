Transgender children, families sue Tennessee over care ban

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three transgender children and their parents have sued Tennessee over a new law that bans gender-affirming care for minors. The law is scheduled to go into effect on July 1. It prohibits health care providers from providing hormone treatments or surgeries for transgender youth where the purpose is to allow the child to express a gender identity inconsistent with their sex assigned at birth. The lawsuit filed in federal court in Nashville claims the Tennessee law violates the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause. That is because it allows the banned medical treatments when they are used to treat conditions other than gender dysphoria.

