Tennessee gun-control push at crossroads as proposal stalls

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chances are shrinking fast for a key gun-control proposal to make it out of the Tennessee Legislature. There’s been little support from GOP lawmakers for the Republican governor’s proposal, which would keep firearms away from people who could harm themselves or others. Gov. Bill Lee has said his idea for “temporary mental health orders of protection” is different from a “red flag law.” But top Republican lawmakers don’t agree, and are hurrying to adjourn the legislative session this week. They have faced growing pressure to act on gun safety after last month’s school shooting in Nashville.

