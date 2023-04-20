Suspect killed, 2 Indianapolis officers shot in gun battle

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A deputy chief says two Indianapolis police officers wounded in a Thursday gun battle that left the suspect dead are expected to survive two Indianapolis police officers are expected to survive. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Christopher Bailey says the shooting Thursday afternoon involved officers who are members of the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force. Bailey says that following a brief pursuit, the officers were shot by a 46-year-old suspect armed with an AR-15-style rifle. He says they were among four officers who shot at the suspect.

