Suspect killed, 2 Indianapolis officers shot in gun battle
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A deputy chief says two Indianapolis police officers wounded in a gun battle Thursday that left the suspect dead are expected to survive. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Christopher Bailey says the shooting Thursday afternoon involved officers who are members of the Indiana Crime Guns Task Force. Bailey says that following a brief pursuit, the officers were shot by a 46-year-old suspect armed with an AR-15-style rifle. He says the wounded officers are in stable condition and that they were among four officers who shot at the suspect.