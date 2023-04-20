Senate passes fire department grant program

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has passed legislation to reauthorize federal grants for local fire departments. The legislation stalled for weeks amid debates on amendments. The measure passed 95-2 with Republican Sens. Mike Lee and Rand Paul voting against it. The bill next heads to the House. It would allow grant programs for local fire departments to continue for seven more years. It also allots $95 million a year to the U.S. Fire Administration. The agency collects data on fires and supports fire safety nationwide.

