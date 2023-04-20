Skip to Content
ap-national-news
By
Published 2:26 pm

Senate passes fire department grant program

KEYT

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has passed legislation to reauthorize federal grants for local fire departments. The legislation stalled for weeks amid debates on amendments. The measure passed 95-2 with Republican Sens. Mike Lee and Rand Paul voting against it. The bill next heads to the House. It would allow grant programs for local fire departments to continue for seven more years. It also allots $95 million a year to the U.S. Fire Administration. The agency collects data on fires and supports fire safety nationwide.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news
ap
KEYT
national
world

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content