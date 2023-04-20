Psychologist: Man on trial in road rage killing was sane

DENVER (AP) — A court-appointed psychologist says a man charged with killing a 13-year-old boy, wounding his mother and brother and a witness during a road rage confrontation in suburban Denver was legally sane at the time. Christina Gliser testified at the trial of Jeremy Webster in the 2018 shootings on Thursday. He has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, requiring prosecutors to prove he was sane _ that he knew the difference between right and wrong and was able to make decisions. One of Webster’s lawyers pointed out that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder by previous therapists and had tried to commit suicide a few months before the shooting.

