Plans underway for Biden to announce bid for second term next week

By Jeff Zeleny, Phil Mattingly, Kevin Liptak and Arlette Saenz, CNN

Plans are in motion for President Joe Biden to formally announce his bid for a second term as soon as next week, with a campaign-style video set to be released to definitively answer the question of whether he will run again and igniting an aggressive fundraising effort to help Democrats hold the White House.

Biden’s small circle of close-knit advisers and allies are preparing for a video announcement Tuesday that would coincide with the anniversary of Biden’s 2019 campaign announcement, according to four sources familiar with the matter.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.