Netanyahu taps far-right minister for New York consul post

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has nominated a minister known for inflammatory statements and for waging a grassroots campaign against African migrants for the post of consul general in New York. It’s one of Israel’s most sensitive delegations that deals with outreach to American Jews. Netanyahu’s office confirmed the nomination of May Golan on Wednesday. Golan is currently a minister without portfolio in Netanyahu’s government. She built her political career on staunch opposition to African asylum seekers, advocated annexing settlements in the occupied West Bank, and is a major advocate of Netanyahu’s controversial plan to overhaul the judiciary.

