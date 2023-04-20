Lawyer who spat on anti-racism protestor in 2020 convicted

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A white lawyer who spat on a Black high school student during a 2020 anti-racism march in a Milwaukee suburb has been convicted of a misdemeanor. A jury convicted 67-year-old Stephanie Rapkin Wednesday of disorderly conduct. WDJT-TV reports Rapkin said in court she spit toward the 17-year-old student, not on him. Protesters argued with Rapkin after she blocked the march by parking her car in the street. Rapkin faces up to a $1,000 fine and as many as 90 days in jail. She’s still charged with a felony assault on the police officer who arrested her.

