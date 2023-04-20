Judge orders Tunisian Islamist leader to stay in custody

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — The party of influential Islamist leader Rached Ghannouchi says a Tunisian investigative judge has ordered him held in custody following his arrest on Monday. Ghannouchi’s Ennahdha party denounced in a statement published on social media Thursday the “unjust imprisonment” of its leader. On its English-language Twitter account, the party said Ghannouchi has been charged with conspiracy against state security and ordered “to be imprisoned pending trial.” The 81-year-old Ghannouchi is the most prominent critic of President Kais Saied.

