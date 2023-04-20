Groups push US land managers for lasting Chaco protections

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Native American activists and environmentalists are pushing the U.S. Interior Department to move ahead with its promise to include tribal perspectives when making management decisions that could affect culturally significant areas beyond the boundaries of Chaco Culture National Historical Park. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland traveled to New Mexico in 2021 to announce the “Honoring Chaco” initiative. There have been interviews, planning sessions and meetings with historic preservation experts and others since then. The groups say oil and gas development in the region remains a threat. They say they want the agency to halt all leasing until cumulative cultural and environmental impacts are addressed.

