Greece: 1 migrant dead, 47 rescued after sailboat hits rocks

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities in southern Greece say one migrant has died and 47 others have been rescued after a sailboat crashed into rocks and partially sank in a remote coastal area of the Greek mainland. The coast guard said the migrants ‒ 15 men, 16 women and 16 minors ‒ were located near the southern tip of the Peloponnese region, some 250 kilometers south of Athens, after managing to reach a beach and call for help. The migrants carried a man who was found unresponsive by rescuers and later confirmed dead, while four children and three women were hospitalized for observation. The nationality of the migrants was not immediately known.

