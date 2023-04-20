First Tokyo Olympic bribery verdict ends with no jail time

TOKYO (AP) — The first verdicts in the sprawling Tokyo Olympic bribery scandal have been handed down in Tokyo District Court with defendants found guilty but avoiding jail time. The founder of Aoki Holdings, a manufacturer of affordable suits for businessmen, was found guilty of handing over 28 million yen ($209,000) in bribes to an official of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee in return for being chosen as a sponsor that outfitted the Japanese team. The scandal has sullied the Olympic brand and has forced the northern Japanese city of Sapporo to reconsider hosting the 2030 Winter Olympics. Sapporo was the favorite before the scandal broke.

By YURI KAGEYAMA and STEPHEN WADE Associated Press

