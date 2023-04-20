Family wants federal investigation after man’s death in jail
By KATE BRUMBACK
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — The family of a man who died in a bedbug-infested cell in a Georgia jail’s psychiatric wing is calling for a U.S. Justice Department investigation of the facility. Nationally known civil rights attorney Ben Crump represents the family of Lashawn Thompson, who died in September, three months after being booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. During a news conference and rally Thursday, he called for those responsible for Thompson’s death to be held accountable. Separately, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, a Georgia Democrat who chairs the Senate Human Rights Subcommittee, on Thursday announced that he is launching a new inquiry into conditions of incarceration in Georgia and across the country.