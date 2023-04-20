Family of man killed by Farmington police seek charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The family of a man shot and killed by police in northwestern New Mexico after they responded to the wrong address are calling for the officers to be charged with murder and the police chief to resign. Lawyers for the family of Robert Dotson planned to talk more about their pursuit of justice at a news conference Thursday afternoon in Farmington. They also want the district attorney and New Mexico’s attorney general to investigate other cases of alleged excessive force involving the Farmington Police Department. The police chief has called the Aug. 5 shooting tragic. It remains unclear why the officers responded to the wrong address after getting a domestic violence call from a home across the street.

