China foreign minister steps up threats against Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China’s foreign minister has stepped up threats against the self-governing island of Taiwan, saying those who go against Beijing’s demand to exert control over the island are “playing with fire.” China considers Taiwan a part of its territory to be annexed by force if necessary. Qin Gang’s remarks Friday gave higher visibility to the Chinese threats in front of an international audience. China has usually delegated threatening statements to spokespeople or lower-lever diplomats in news releases or bilateral settings. Qin’s comments came at the end of a speech praising Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s Global Security Initiative. China says its single-party political system offers social stability and economic growth.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.