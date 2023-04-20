Biden 2024 campaign announcement coming as soon as next week

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will formally announce his 2024 reelection campaign as soon as next week. That’s according to three people who have been briefed on the discussions and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. They say they’re not aware a final decision on timing has been made. But they say Biden had been eyeing Tuesday, April 25, four years to the day since the Democrat entered the 2020 race. Biden has repeatedly said he intends to run for a second term but advisers say he has felt little need to jump into campaigning because he faces no significant opposition to his party’s nomination.

