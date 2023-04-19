Watchdog warns US money could be flowing to Taliban

WASHINGTON (AP) — The watchdog for U.S. assistance to Afghanistan warned lawmakers that American aid to the country could be diverted to the Taliban as he accused the Biden administration of stonewalling his efforts to investigate. The stunning disclosure by John Sopko comes as House Republicans are using the power of their new majority to hold the Biden administration accountable over its handling of the chaotic U.S. withdrawal in August 2021. It also comes a week after the White House publicly released a 12-page summary of the results of U.S. policies around the ending of the nation’s longest war, taking little responsibility for its own actions and asserting that President Joe Biden was “severely constrained” by former President Donald Trump’s decisions.

