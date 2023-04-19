UN criticizes Iraq’s hasty closing of camp for displaced

IRBIL, Iraq (AP) — The United Nations has expressed concern over Iraq’s swift closure this week of a displacement camp that had housed more than 300 families with alleged ties to the militant Islamic State group. The U.N. office in Baghdad said in a statement Wednesday that the closure the previous day of the camp known as Jadah 5 in the town of Qayyarah in the country’s north was done “without adequate notification or preparation.” Aid workers said authorities had notified camp residents on Monday that they had to leave by Wednesday — a day before the beginning of the Muslim celebration of Eid al-Fitr, the holiday that follows the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

