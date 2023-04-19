UK inflation remains over 10% as food prices rise

LONDON (AP) — The price of food in the U.K. rose at the fastest pace in 45 years last month, keeping inflation above 10% for a seventh straight month amid a cost-of-living crisis that has fueled a wave of strikes by government workers. The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that food prices jumped 19.2% in the 12 months through February, the biggest increase since August 1977. Overall, consumer price inflation eased to 10.1%, from 10.4% the previous month, as the cost of gasoline and diesel fuel fell. The March figure was above the 9.8% rate economists had forecast.

