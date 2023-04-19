Trump attorney Boris Epshteyn to sit down with federal prosecutors investigating former president

By Zachary Cohen and Katelyn Polantz, CNN

Boris Epshteyn, an attorney and adviser to Donald Trump, is scheduled to be interviewed on Thursday by federal prosecutors working for special counsel Jack Smith, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

Epshteyn worked as a special assistant to then-President Trump at the White House, advised Trump during the 2020 campaign and has remained close to him since he left office.

It’s unclear what prosecutors plan to discuss with Epshteyn, but investigators looking at efforts to overturn the 2020 election as well as alleged mishandling of classified documents after the presidency may have questions for him. Federal investigators previously seized his cell phone after obtaining a court-approved warrant in the 2020 election investigation.

The New York Times first reported Epshteyn’s scheduled interview.

A lawyer for Epshteyn did not respond to a request for comment.

Epshteyn testified last year to a Georgia grand jury that was investigating efforts to subvert the election results in the state, including his alleged role in helping to organize pro-Trump slates of electors in battleground states. Ahead of his testimony, Epshteyn had in a court filing said he would likely cite attorney-client privilege on some questions and that he had few details to share.

Epshteyn has been involved in Trump’s legal response to the ongoing federal investigations. He’s one of several Trump lawyers receiving scrutiny from investigators. CNN previously reported the special counsel’s office has inquired with witnesses about lawyers working for Trump and whether they tried to influence their testimony to protect the former president.

Epshteyn also was one of two advisers with Trump at his arraignment in New York earlier this month, despite not being one of the lawyers on the case.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Kristen Holmes contributed to this report.