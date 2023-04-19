Skip to Content
‘Somebody Somewhere’ finds more joy, acceptance in season 2

By ALICIA RANCILIO
There are no flying dragons, zombies or media moguls in the HBO series “Somebody Somewhere,” making it different in tone and scope from the network’s larger, flashier shows. But the Bridget Everett-starring series is unique in its own right for its themes of representation, acceptance and normalcy in middle America. The series, premiering its second season on Sunday, centers around a group of misfits who find community with one another. At its center is Everett’s Sam, a middle-aged single woman and her best friend Joel, a gay man who is also religious and sings in a choir, played by Jeff Hiller.

