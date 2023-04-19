Moscow court rejects Kremlin critic’s appeal of prison term

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A Moscow court has dismissed a prominent Russian opposition figure’s appeal of his 8 1/2-year prison sentence for criticism of Russia’s actions in Ukraine. Ilya Yashin was convicted in December of spreading false information about the military, which was made a criminal offense after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine. The charges against him stemmed from online posts discussing atrocities in Bucha, a town outside Ukraine’s capital where dead civilians were found in the streets and a mass grave after Russian troops withdrew. Yashin participated by video link in Wednesday’s Moscow City Court hearing on his ultimately unsuccessful appeal.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.