Mississippi governor touts ‘culture of life’ with new laws

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has signed bills that he says are designed to “build a culture of life” by improving foster care, speeding up adoptions and helping pregnant women. Mississippi brought the court case that the U.S. Supreme Court used last June to overturn abortion rights nationwide. Republican Reeves says the bills he signed into law Wednesday are part of a “new pro-life agenda.” They include income tax credits for adoption and for donations to pregnancy resource centers, and permission for cities and counties to create safe drop-off boxes for babies up to 45 days old.

