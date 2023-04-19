Luxembourg stands up for LGBT rights, chastises Hungary

BRUSSELS (AP) — Luxembourg’s openly gay prime minister used the dais of the European Union’s parliament to stand up for LGBT rights in the 27-nation bloc and chastise member state Hungary which wants to curtail addressing the issue of homosexuality at school and in the media. Bettel has often spoken about his sexuality and for two years already he has been especially critical of Hungary. He already came out against Budapest in 2021 when a law was approved to prohibit sharing content on homosexuality or sex reassignment to people under 18 in school sex education programs, films or advertisements.

